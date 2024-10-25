SPORTS: Boys soccer team at Four Rivers ends season on a high note – its first win

The boys soccer team at Four Rivers Community School ended the season strong – getting its first win.
The Falcons beat Irrigon 1-0 in a home match on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Four Rivers posted a 1-8-1 record in High Desert League play and was 1-12-1 overall.
Players on the roster included Alessandro Martinez, Carlos Beltran, Brandon Mendoza, DJ Arocha, Nick Carlson, Alexander Martinez, Fermin González, Mario Gastelum Guadalupe, Ramon Gutierrez, Andy Villa, Hugo Herrera, Kelvin Rivera, Evan Alvarez, Jesus Delacruz, Marco Carrillo, Jake Clayton.
WE NEED YOU – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.