SPORTS: Boys soccer team at Four Rivers ends season on a high note – its first win

The boys soccer team at Four Rivers Community School ended the season strong – getting its first win.

The Falcons beat Irrigon 1-0 in a home match on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Four Rivers posted a 1-8-1 record in High Desert League play and was 1-12-1 overall.

Players on the roster included Alessandro Martinez, Carlos Beltran, Brandon Mendoza, DJ Arocha, Nick Carlson, Alexander Martinez, Fermin González, Mario Gastelum Guadalupe, Ramon Gutierrez, Andy Villa, Hugo Herrera, Kelvin Rivera, Evan Alvarez, Jesus Delacruz, Marco Carrillo, Jake Clayton.

Only three of the 16 players are seniors.

Fermin González of Four Rivers heads the ball in a match against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Falcons got their first win of the season – 1-0. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nick Carlson of Four Rivers controls the ball in a match against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Nick Carlson of Four Rivers looks for the open play in a match against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

DJ Arocha of Four Rivers controls the ball in a match against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Mario Gastelum Guadalupe of Four Rivers works the ball in a match against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jesus Delacruz of Four Rivers works the ball in a match against Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 24. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

