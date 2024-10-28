Ontario man accused of being meth trafficker, faces felony charges

A suspect kept at bay police with a search warrant and tried to destroy drug trafficking evidence before he was arrested last week, the Ontario Police Department announced Monday, Oct. 28.

Armando M. Perez, 43, has been charged in Malheur County Circuit Court with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacture of a marijuana item, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, and a felon in possession of a weapon.

His arrest came after an early morning police operation in the 600 block of Thrifty Way in Ontario. Officers involved were from the High Desert Drug Task Force, the Oregon State Police SWAT, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and the Ontario Police Department.

“The methamphetamine dealer suspect barricaded from SWAT members for long enough to attempt to destroy his substantial methamphetamine supply and ultimately surrendered,” according to a statement from Lt. Jason Cooper of the Ontario Police Department.

According to a police affidavit supporting Perez’s arrest, when police got into the house after 14 minutes, “several larger plastic baggies had been ripped open on the floor and the substance mixed with Ajax and Downey softener. It was evident Perez was attempting to destroy what was inside the plastic baggies.:

Police found 3.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, $480 hidden under carpeting and brass knuckles.

One other person was in the house at the time, police said.

Perez was charged with illegally having the brass knuckles because he was convicted in Malheur County in 2021 of attempted first-degree assault, according to court records.

