PHOTOS: Ontario hosts baseball invitational

Ontario High School’s baseball team wrapped up its annual Treasure Valley Invitational this weekend.

Five teams competed from Thursday, March 27, to Saturday, March 29, at Ontario High School in round-robin style games, where each team plays another participating team.

Josh Mink, the district’s athletic director, described the invitational as “lots of teams playing baseball.” He said there was no “winner” at the invitational.

Scheduled during Ontario’s spring break, Mink said over the years, teams from as far as eastern Idaho have been motivated to travel to the area to take advantage of the region’s nice weather this time of year.

This weekend, teams came from as far as Sitka, Alaska, Melba, Lakeview and Astoria, according to Mink.

Ontario dropped two out of three games in the competition.

The Tigers fell to Melba, 7-1, on Saturday after defeating Astoria 13-11 on Friday. Tigers fell to Sitka, 22-6, on Thursday.

The 4A Ontario team is 1-7 overall this season. The Tigers face Nyssa/Adrian at Nyssa High School on Friday, April 4 at 2 p.m.

An Ontario coach confers with a player on Thursday, March 27, during his team’s 22-6 loss to the Sitka Wolves at the Treasure Valley Invitational in Ontario. The Wolves beat Ontario 22-6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Ontario’s Brady Cradduck, a senior, delivers a pitch on Thursday, March 27, during his team’s game against Sitka at the Treasure Valley Invitational in Ontario. Ontario fell to Sitka 22-6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)



Ontario’s Raul Macias fields a ground ball on Thursday, March 27, during his team’s 22-6 loss to Sitka during the Treasure Valley Invitational at Ontario High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Ontario’s George Rodriguez III fields a grounder during his team’s 22-6 loss to Sitka during the Treasure Valley Invitational at Ontario High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A young fan plays with a baseball on Thursday, March 27, during the Treasure Valley Invitational at Ontario High School. The Ontario baseball team fell to Sitka on Thursday, 22-6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)



Ontario baseball fans bundled up for the Treasure Valley Invitational on Thursday, March 27 in Ontario. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Ontario’s Brady Cradduck dives into second base to beat a tag on Thursday, March 27, during his team’s 22-6 loss to Sitka during the Treasure Valley Invitational at Ontario High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

An Ontario coach meets with his players on the mound Thursday, March 27, during his team’s 22-6 loss to Sitka during the Treasure Valley Invitational at Ontario High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Ontario’s Abel Perez slides into second to beat a tag on Thursday, March 27, during his team’s 22-6 loss to Sitka during the Treasure Valley Invitational at Ontario High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)



Ontario’s George Rodriguez III delivers from the mound on Thursday, March 27, during his team’s 22-6 loss to Sitka during the Treasure Valley Invitational at Ontario High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Ontario’s George Rodriguez III turns a double play on Thursday, March 27, during his team’s 22-6 loss to Sitka during the Treasure Valley Invitational at Ontario High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)



Ontario’s Abel Perez rounds second base on Thursday, March 27, during his team’s 22-6 loss to the Sitka Wolves at the Treasure Valley Invitational in Ontario. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Ontario’s Carlos Lumbreras returns to the bag on Thursday, March 27, during his team’s 22-6 loss to the Sitka Wolves at the Treasure Valley Invitational in Ontario. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Ontario’s Carlos swings at a pitch on Thursday, March 27, during his team’s 22-6 loss to the Sitka Wolves at the Treasure Valley Invitational in Ontario. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

