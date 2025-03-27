Nyssa students stage ‘Anastasia, the Musical’

Nyssa High School’s drama department will present “Anastasia, the Musical” Thursday through Saturday, April 3-5, in the school auditorium.

Curtain time is 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for youth. People can purchase tickets in advance with this link: https://tinyurl.com/2tpr8x26.

The show is based on the book by Terrence McNally. The musical adapts the legend of the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who was rumored to have escaped and survived the execution of the Russian Imperial family in 1918.

Directors Rachel Butler and Kelsey Peterson said this play has “no small parts.”

They said the performance, which required months of preparation, showcases moving songs, as well as time-period dancing and sets as the actors bring a fascinating tale to life.

“With two full acts, 17 musical numbers and up to seven costume changes for many characters, Nyssa High School Theater has given their all to provide viewers with an experience they won’t forget,” the directors said in a news release.