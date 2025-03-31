Sports scoreboard

Baseball

Wednesday, March 26

Sherman 16, Nyssa/Adrian 4

Thursday, March 27

Lakeview 3, Vale 2

Sitka 22, Ontario 6

Friday, March, 28

Irrigon 11, Vale 6

Ontario 13, Astoria 11

Saturday, March 29

Vale 14, Nestucca 3

Melba 7, Ontario 1

Softball

Tuesday, March 25

Vale 14, Ontario 1

Junction City 8, Nyssa/Adrian 4

Union/Cove 6, Nyssa/Adrian 5

