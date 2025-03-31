Sports scoreboard

Baseball
Wednesday, March 26
Sherman 16, Nyssa/Adrian 4
Thursday, March 27
Lakeview 3, Vale 2
Sitka 22, Ontario 6
Friday, March, 28
Irrigon 11, Vale 6
Ontario 13, Astoria 11
Saturday, March 29
Vale 14, Nestucca 3
Melba 7, Ontario 1
Softball
Tuesday, March 25
Vale 14, Ontario 1
Junction City 8, Nyssa/Adrian 4
Union/Cove 6, Nyssa/Adrian 5
