Runners wait for the start of the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)
In the community

Vale’s big holiday weekend – photos of the fun we had

For four days, Vale drew runners, cowboys and classic car enthusiasts from throughout the region.

Between Oregon Trail Days, put on by the Vale Chamber of Commerce, and the 108th Vale 4th of July Rodeo, the town pulsed with activity.

Here’s a compilation of photo coverage by the Enterprise.

FOURTH OF JULY PHOTOS: Rodeo
FOURTH OF JULY PHOTOS: Lions breakfast, car show
FOURTH OF JULY PHOTOS: Vale Fun Run
FOURTH OF JULY PHOTOS: Vale parade
PHOTOS: Dogs win awards at Vale’s Annual Dog Show

