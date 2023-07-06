FOURTH OF JULY PHOTOS: Vale Fun Run

With the starting bell, 135 runners and walkers hit the streets of Vale for the Independence Fun Run on Tuesday, July 4.

Kids of all ages competed. Moms took to the course with strollers to push. One competitor took along her dog.

The run began with a common start at the Vale City Pool, with one mile, 5K and 10K options coursing through the city.

The annual run is a benefit for the Vale High School cross country team.

The top three finishers in each category:

One mile: Brandon Stewart, first in a time of 5:42.6; Bannock Lamb in second and Charlie Lamb in third.

5K: Dave Gettle, first in a time of 20:45.2; Jorge Morena in second and Bryce Marvin in third.

10K: Kylo Terramara, first in 50:06, Brian Watts in second and Matt Joyce in third.

Fruit treats are ready for runners competing in the Independence Fun Run on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Runners register outside the Vale City Pool ahead of the start of the Independence Fun Run on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Runners gather outside the Vale City Pool ahead of the start of the Independence Fun Run on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Ruby Johnson and Rex get ready for the start of the Independence Fun Run on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Alexander Rosales gets help with his runner number ahead of the start of the Independence Fun Run on July 4, 2023. He finished ninth in the 1-mile event. The annual run benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Runners gather outside the Vale City Pool ahead of the start of the Independence Fun Run on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Runners wait for the start of the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Runners wait for the start of the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Runners wait for the start of the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Runners take off at the start of the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Runners take off at the start of the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Runners take off at the start of the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Michael Jensen, competing in the 1-mile event, hits the finish line of the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Jack Blake, competing in the 1-mile event, hits the finish line of the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Allison Jensen, competing in the 1-mile event, hits the finish line of the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Bryce Collins gets water as he continues in the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Tony Beesley, competing in the 10K event, gets encouragement as he continues on the course of the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Runners and walkers head out on the course of the Independence Fun Run in Vale on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A competitor hits the finish line of the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A runner hits the finish line of the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Shad and Soren Froerer encourage Mattea Froerer on the final turn to the finish line of the 1-mile event of the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Ashley Doherty and Verge hit the finish line of the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Competitors found lots of ways to reach the finish line of the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Kylo Terramara grabs water on the course of the 10K event of the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. He won the event. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Kaycie Shira (left) and Sadie Blake compete in the 5K event of the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Christie Tolman competes in the 5K event of the Independence Fun Run outside the Vale City Pool on July 4, 2023. The annual event benefits the Vale High School cross country team. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

