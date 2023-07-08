FOURTH OF JULY PHOTOS: Rodeo

The 108th running of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo gave fans their money’s worth over four nights of bucking, wrestling and roping.

The rodeo was the centerpiece of the holiday in Vale, which also featured a run fun, a charity breakfast, car show, quilt show and a parade.

On the final night of the rodeo on July 4, Cami Cullen of Parma was announced as the 2024 queen. Hailey Rae of Star was the runner-up. The 2023 queen, Amanda Longoni, made her final appearance as queen in Shamrock Arena, carrying the American flag around the arena as the crowd stood for the “Star-Spangled Banner,” the national anthem.

Announcer Scott Allen reminded the crowd of centuries of sacrifices to preserve the United States and its freedoms.

Cami Cullen of Parma greets the crowd after her selection as the 2024 queen on the final night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Fans got plenty of action on the final night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Kids chase down pig in the scramble on the final night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Contestants carry their pigs to officials after the scramble on the final night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Kids chase down pig in the scramble on the final night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A contestant carries a pig to officials after the pig scramble on the final night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Rodeo royalty appeared in all sizes as the final night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Fans got plenty of action on the final night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Fans got plenty of action on the final night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Fans got plenty of action on the final night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A rider gets some air on the final night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A rider prepares for competition on the final night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A young rider tries to hold on during the final night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A rider comes out of the chute on the final night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Cowboys prepare to help riders mount on the final night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Fans got plenty of action on opening night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Saturday, July 1. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Fans got plenty of action on opening night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Saturday, July 1. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Fans got plenty of action on opening night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Saturday, July 1. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

A rider is ready to go on opening night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Saturday, July 1. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Fans got plenty of action on opening night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Saturday, July 1. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Fans got plenty of action on opening night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Saturday, July 1. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Fans got plenty of action on opening night of the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on Saturday, July 1. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

