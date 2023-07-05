PHOTOS: Dogs win awards at Vale’s Annual Dog Show

Twenty dogs showcased their talents and natural charisma at the annual Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show, part of the 4th of July Oregon Trail Days celebration, in Wadleigh Park on July 3, 2023.

Several dogs performed tricks such as catching balls, rolling over, dancing and shaking hands. At the end of the event, every dog that participated in the event went home with a prize.

Here’s the list of winners from the event:

Best all around: Nala

Best costume: Tilly

Best retrieve: Freckals

Silliest: Molly

Best play dead: Sadie

Owner/pet look alike: Caya and her owner Leah Eggebeen

Best shake: Razor

Best dance: Juanita

Smallest dog: Oreo

Best smile: Oakly

Best trick: Hazel

Best sit: Lucy

Best cow dog: Grunk

Longest dog: Dutton

Best bandana: Kit Kat

Cutest: Hope

Best roll over: Gresy

Most unique: Dana

Biggest dog: Barney

Biggest baby: Ruby

Nala wins “Best All Around” at the Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show at Wadleigh Park on July 3, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise)

Nala showcases some tricks at the Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show at Wadleigh Park on July 3, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise)

Oreo tries to hide himself from the bigger dogs Oakly (left) and Hazel (right) at the Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show at Wadleigh Park on July 3, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise)

Leah Eggebeen and her dog Caya win “Owner/Pet Look Alike” award at the Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show at Wadleigh Park on July 3, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise)

Dana wins the award for being at the most unique dog at the Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show at Wadleigh Park on July 3, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise)

Tilly wins the “Best Costume” award at the Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show at Wadleigh Park on July 3, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise)

Juanita wins award for “Best Dance” at the Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show at Wadleigh Park on July 3, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise)

Juanita showcases her ballet skills at the Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show at Wadleigh Park on July 3, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise)

Ruby plays around with a tennis ball at the Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show at Wadleigh Park on July 3, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise)

Ruby wins award for being the “Biggest Baby” at the Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show at Wadleigh Park on July 3, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise)

Hazel (left) and Oreo (right) have a fun playdate at the Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show at Wadleigh Park on July 3, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise)

Hazel wins award for “Best Trick” at the Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show at Wadleigh Park on July 3, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise)

Dutton wins award for longest dog at the show at the Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show at Wadleigh Park on July 3, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise)

Lucy wins award for the “Best Sit” at the Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show at Wadleigh Park on July 3, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise)

Barney wins award for biggest dog at the show at the Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show at Wadleigh Park on July 3, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise)

Oakly wins the “Best Smile” award at the Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show at Wadleigh Park on July 3, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise)

Sadie wins award for “Best Play Dead” at the Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show at Wadleigh Park on July 3, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise)