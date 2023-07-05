PHOTOS: Dogs win awards at Vale’s Annual Dog Show

Twenty dogs showcased their talents and natural charisma at the annual Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show, part of the 4th of July Oregon Trail Days celebration, in Wadleigh Park on July 3, 2023.
Several dogs performed tricks such as catching balls, rolling over, dancing and shaking hands. At the end of the event, every dog that participated in the event went home with a prize.
Here’s the list of winners from the event:
Best all around: Nala
Best costume: Tilly
Best retrieve: Freckals
Silliest: Molly
Best play dead: Sadie
Owner/pet look alike: Caya and her owner Leah Eggebeen
Best shake: Razor
Best dance: Juanita
Smallest dog: Oreo
Best smile: Oakly
Best trick: Hazel
Best sit: Lucy
Best cow dog: Grunk
Longest dog: Dutton
Best bandana: Kit Kat
Cutest: Hope
Best roll over: Gresy
Most unique: Dana
Biggest dog: Barney
Biggest baby: Ruby