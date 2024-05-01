Nyssa News: Volunteers serve up gardens, golf

There were three Serve Day projects in Nyssa last week.

They included the installation of a Frisbee golf course at South Park and work on two flower gardens to beautify our community.

According to Serve Day Nyssa Lead Deanna Tucker, approximately 36 people worked on the projects. Several started on Thursday at South Park to prepare for the installation with five people working Friday to prep the City Hall garden by installing an antique sickle mower.

The official Serve Day – Saturday – started at South Park with breakfast prepared by Chris Carlton of the Nyssa High School Culinary Arts Department, and then everyone went to work! After the Frisbee course was complete, several workers stayed to play a round with others going to the Welcome to Nyssa Garden where they weeded and spread bark mulch.

At the City Hall garden, volunteers worked soil amendment into the clay soil, placed two implement wheels, and planted a rose bush and irises. More plantings will take place in May. If you would like to help with planting or maintaining this garden, call Susan Barton at 541-372-5455.

Deanna Tucker has led Serve Day projects in Nyssa for several years.

“It is such a great feeling to get out and bring people together for a better community,” she said.

If you don’t know how to play Frisbee Golf, classes and a possible tournament are in the works.

• Nyssa resident Ernie Harder didn’t wait for the official Serve Day to pull weeds on the west side of the Nyssa Senior Citizens and Community Center. The area looks great – Thank you, Ernie!

You can check out his work Saturday, May 4, when the center hosts the Gem State Fiddlers at 6:30 p.m.

The monthly Foot Clinic will be held May 7, starting at 8:30 a.m. Urte Hammons takes appointments at 541-212-9208. The cost is $25.

• Summer reading is just a month away and the Nyssa Library is holding its annual bookmark contest, starting May 1. Stop by the library and pick up an entry form. On May 3 and May 17 the library offers crafts from 1-3 p.m.

Also at the library, there is a Mother’s Day drawing for five flower baskets, with tickets available for 50 cents each or three for $1. The winners will be drawn on May 9.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

