FOURTH OF JULY PHOTOS: Lions breakfast, car show

Vale showed up hungry for the Lions Club Breakfast at Wadleigh Park on Tuesday, July 4.

The volunteers standing over the griddles served meals to 350 people. Club members had to make a grocery run for more eggs and pancake mix and used 140 pounds of sausage.

The event was part of the four-day Oregon Trail Days put on by the Vale Chamber of Commerce. The city park next to Shamrock Arena hosted vendors selling everything from wooden décor to stuffed animals. Entertainers took the stage through the holiday event as well.

And the annual Show and Shine Car Show was just a short stroll away from the breakfast venue. Organizer Carl Judy of Vale said 38 participants from nine towns brought in vintage cars and tractors on July 4. Several entered the parade later in the day.

Steve and Deb Cazier took “Best of Show” honors with their 1970 Dodge Charger RT. They also won the classic car category.

Other winners:

Classic trucks – Larry Talley of Vale, 1949 Ford truck.

Modern truck – Hot Rods LLC, George Rodriguez Jr. of Ontario, 1995 Hummer

Modern car – Steve and Deb Cazier of Vale, 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT 8

Tractor – Boyo Yoder of Vale, 1938 John Deere D

Motorcycle – Brent Drury of Hines, 1949 Servicycle

Rat Rod – Dan Wolfe of Fruitland, 1934 Ford Sedan

Customers check in at the Vale Lions Club pancake breakfast in Wadleigh Park on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

An early customer waits for goods hot off the griddle at the Vale Lions Club pancake breakfast in Wadleigh Park on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Sausages sizzle on the griddle at the Vale Lions Club pancake breakfast in Wadleigh Park on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Volunteer cooks keep the food flowing at the Vale Lions Club pancake breakfast in Wadleigh Park on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Brian Bond shares breakfast with Brynlee at the Vale Lions Club pancake breakfast in Wadleigh Park on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Bob Bement of Vale grabs chow at the Vale Lions Club pancake breakfast in Wadleigh Park on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

The annual Show and Shine Car Show drew 38 participants to Wadleigh Park in Vale as part of Oregon Trail Days on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Young Jack Elsner of Harper tries out a restored tractor at the annual Show and Shine Car Show. The show drew 38 participants to Wadleigh Park in Vale as part of Oregon Trail Days on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

