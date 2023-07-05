FOURTH OF JULY PHOTOS: Vale parade

Cooled by a light breeze, spectators lined A Street in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade, and they had plenty to see.

Entrants gathered at Vale High School and worked their way to one of the city’s main streets at the west end for the run through downtown.

As you might expect on a rodeo weekend, the parade had its share of royalty, including Amanda Longoni, just hours from passing her crown to the next Vale 4th of July Rodeo Queen. Queens came from across the region, including from Harney and Grant counties.

There were horses carrying that royalty, flag bearers and riding club members.

Vale businesses showed up with a variety of entries, including Jamieson Produce Co. and its onion-dispensing team, Dentinger Feed & Seed, and Pioneer Place.

Several entrants came ready to soak the crowd with their water guns – an especially welcome relief for kids on a day when the temperature hovered at 90 degrees when the parade started.

A good crowd lined streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Kids get to ride in the back of the SWAT vehicle from the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office in Vale’s annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Cowboys put their horses through high-stepping moves during the parade in Vale on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

The flag team from the Vale 4th of July Rodeo rides the route in the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Water fights were more common than usual, cooling off the crowd that turned out in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Vale merchants such as Dentinger Feed & Seed made a good showing the annual Vale Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Queen Kayli Dunten of the Harney County Fair and Rodeo Court rides the route in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

The crew from Jamieson Produce of Vale used a chute to roll out onions to spectators. A good crowd lined streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Members of the rodeo flag team carry the U.S. flag in Vale’s annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Edgar Esquivel, owner of Chavelitas in Vale, engages in a water fight. A crowd lined streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

On a hot day, a splash of water was welcomed by spectators. A good crowd lined streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Grand Marshals Tom and Linda McElroy ride in style through downtown Vale. A crowd lined streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A crowd lined streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Spectators lined streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Kids watched for candy to hit the street in Vale at the annual 4th of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A cowboy displays his finest while riding in Vale’s annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A good crowd lined streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A crowd lined streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A crowd lined streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A crowd lined streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A crowd lined streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A crowd lined streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A good crowd lined streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A good crowd lined streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Lexi Clow, queen of Bulls and Broncs Extravaganza, waves to the crowd lining the streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A good crowd lined streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A crowd lined streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Kids collect candy from entries in the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A crowd lined streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A good crowd lined streets in Vale for the annual Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

NEWS TIP? Send an email to [email protected].

SUPPORT OUR WORK – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.