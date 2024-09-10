National Weather Service issues red flag warning for local area

VALE – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for lightning and high winds from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.

A low pressure system moving into Malheur County and southern Idaho is expected to generate thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds.

The storms are projected to deliver heavy rain in spots. The heavy rain on areas scorched by wildfires will pose a localized flashflood and debris flow risk.

“Our forecast sort of honed in on the outflow winds. We are forecasting an upper limit of 60 mph,” said Jackson Macfarlane, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise.

Macfarlane said the thunderstorms will fade late Wednesday and be replaced by showers and “widespread rainfall.”

