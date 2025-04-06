Run, walk for fun at TVCC

The men’s soccer team at Treasure Valley Community College is inviting runners of all abilities to the program’s first annual Fun Run on Saturday, April 12.

People can run or walk the two-mile course, which loops around the school’s campus, according to Mario Grimaldo, men’s head soccer coach.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. at the college soccer field. The run will loop around the campus at 650 College Blvd. in Ontario.

Grimaldo said proceeds will help pay for equipment and team travel. He said he is also working to promote the team to potential recruits around the Treasure Valley and make people aware that there are local athletes competing at the college level. Grimaldo said he has four soccer players from Ontario on the team roster and two more from Four Rivers Community High School joining the team in the fall.

Grimaldo said the team is looking to inspire young soccer players. At the event, he said, kids can kick a penalty shot against a college goalkeeper to see if they can score a shot.

“We want kids to have something fun they can take away from the event,” he said.

Registration is underway. Single entry is $25, while groups of four pay $80. For more information, call 541-881-5826.

