Cornhole, chili and dancing on tap at CASA fundraiser

The local volunteer group that advocates for children in foster care in the area will hold its annual fundraiser at the Malheur County Fairgrounds.

The county’s court-appointed special advocates – CASA ­– will host its yearly cornhole tournament at 5 p.m. Friday, April 18.

Cassandra McElravy, a program manager with Malheur County CASA, said the event would feature a chili cook-off, a DJ, dancing, food and a bar.

She said organizers added other activities, like the chili cook-off, for those not participating in the cornhole tournament.

McElravy said the event will be in the fairgrounds commercial building this year, with more room for dancing and other activities.

She said registration for the cornhole tournament is $50 for teams of two. The top prize is $250, with $150 and $50 for second and third. McElravy said that sponsors for the event can have a business or personal name listed on the tournament board for $100.

CASA currently has about 30 court-appointed advocates who look out for children in foster care and courts, according to McElravy. CASA volunteers advocate for one or two children at a time. About 120 children are waiting for a volunteer in Malheur County.

The money from the fundraiser helps the organization advocate for children, according to McElravy.

For more information, call McElravy at 208-405-9069 or email [email protected].

