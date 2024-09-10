Lady Lopes prep volleyball pick up first league win against Jordan Valley

The 1A Adrian Antelopes volleyball team won their first league game on Friday, Sept. 6, besting the Jordan Valley Mustangs 3-1 as the fall prep sports season got into full swing.

The squad blanked Nyssa 3-0 on Monday, Sept 9 and are 1-0 in league play and 3-2 overall.

Adrian’s next match is against Harper Charter on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. at Harper Charter School.

Jordan Valley’s Kenzie Tuttle, a senior, hits the ball on Friday, Sept. 6, during a game with Adrian. Jordan Valley lost the game 3-1. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

An Adrian player gets a dig on Friday, Sept. 6, during a game against Jordan Valley at home. Adrian won the contest 3-1 to pick up their first league win of the season. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Jordan Valley’s Jalee Maestrejuan, a junior, sets to swat the ball on Friday, Sept. 6, during the Lady Mustangs’ 3-1 loss to Adrian. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Adrian’s Cassandra Arias, a sophomore, leaps in the air for a spike on Friday, Sept. 6, during a home game against Jordan Valley. The Lady Antelopes won the contest 3-1 to pick up their first league win this season. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Jordan Valley’s Jalee Maestrejuan, a junior, puts up the ball on Friday, Sept. 6, during the Lady Mustangs game against the Adrian Lady Antelopes. Adrian won the contest 3-1 to pick up their first league win this season. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Adrian’s Rylee Murray and a teammate go for a dig on Friday, Sept. 6, during a game against Jordan Valley at home. Adrian won the contest 3-1 to pick up their first league win of the season. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Jordan Valley’s Meg Eiguren, a senior, sets to hit the ball on Friday, Sept. 6, during a game with Adrian. Jordan Valley lost the game 3-1. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Adrian’s Rylee Murrey, a sophomore, dives for the ball on Friday, Sept. 6, during a home game against Jordan Valley. The Lady Antelopes won the contest 3-1 to pick up their first league win this season. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Jordan Valley’s Kenzie Tuttle, a senior, hits the ball on Friday, Sept. 6, during a game with Adrian. Jordan Valley lost the game 3-1. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

An Adrian volleyball player gets a dig on Friday, Sept. 6, during a home game against Jordan Valley. The Lady Antelopes won the contest 3-1 to pick up their first league win this season. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Jordan Valley’s Claire Collins, a senior, swats the ball on Friday, Sept. 6 during the Lady Mustangs 3-1 loss to Adrian. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

