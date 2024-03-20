Recall effort against Nyssa School board members filed

A move to recall three Nyssa School Board members was filed Monday, March 18, with the Malheur County Clerk’s Office.

Gayle Trotter, Malheur County’s clerk, said Jacqueline Cuevas filed three prospective petitions to force an election to remove from office school board members Jeremy Peterson, Susan Ramos, and Pat Morinaka, board chair.

Trotter said Cuevas would need to take additional steps for the elections office to approve the recall process.

Cuevas identified herself Wednesday as a Nyssa parent but deferred more comment.

Cuevas’ filing comes after a contentious superintendent interview process that concluded with the Nyssa board splitting 4-3 vote hire Ryan Hawkins as the permanent superintendent. The board had one other finalist, Derek Johnston, currently a senior director for elementary schools. Ramos, Peterson and Morinaka, along with member Dustin Martinsen voted to make Hawkins the permanent superintendent.

Peterson and Morinaka did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Ramos responded Thursday to give her a couple of days.

This is a developing story.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.