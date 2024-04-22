Nyssa girls and boys finish first at home track meet

NYSSA – The Nyssa High School boys and girls track teams posted first-place finishes Friday, April 19, at the Don Walker Invitational.

The Nyssa girls team notched a first-place finish with an 82.5-point victory, while the boys squad scored 105 points. Friday’s competition featured nearly every school in Malheur County except for Four Rivers.

Adrian girls finished fifth in team standings with 48 team points, while the boys claimed ninth with 30 team points. Ontario’s girls took tenth with 34 points, while the boys took eleventh with 23. Vale’s boys claimed twelfth with 12 points.

Ontario’s Lynda Trejo runs the baton after receiving it from teammate Isabella Chiara at the Don Walker Invitational at Nyssa High School Friday, April 19. Nyssa’s boys and girls won the meet championships. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Gavin Epperson, a sophomore, makes a jump at the Don Walker Invitational at Nyssa High School on Friday, April 19. Nyssa’s boys and girls won the meet championships. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

LEFT: Adrian’s Addy Martin, comes out of the blocks in competition with a Baker athlete at the Don Walker Invitational at Nyssa High School on Friday, April 19. Nyssa’s boys and girls won the meet championships. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Presley Speelmon leads runners in competition at the Don Walker Invitational at Nyssa High School on Friday, April 19. Nyssa’s boys and girls won the meet championships. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

