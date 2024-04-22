Nyssa girls and boys finish first at home track meet

NYSSA – The Nyssa High School boys and girls track teams posted first-place finishes Friday, April 19, at the Don Walker Invitational.
The Nyssa girls team notched a first-place finish with an 82.5-point victory, while the boys squad scored 105 points. Friday’s competition featured nearly every school in Malheur County except for Four Rivers.
Adrian girls finished fifth in team standings with 48 team points, while the boys claimed ninth with 30 team points. Ontario’s girls took tenth with 34 points, while the boys took eleventh with 23. Vale’s boys claimed twelfth with 12 points.
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.