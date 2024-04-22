Nyssa/Adrian's Colton Fales, a senior, delivers a pitch Wednesday, April 17, during the Vikings 6-3 win over Nyssa/Adrian. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS).
Schools

Sports scoreboard

Baseball

Wednesday, April 17 

Vale 6, Nyssa/Adrian 3 

Friday, April 19

Nyssa/Adrian 12, New Plymouth 11 

Baker/Powder Valley 10, Ontario 0 

Ontario 19, Baker/Powder Valley 5 

Softball 

Wednesday, April 17 

Ontario 22, Adrian 6 

Thursday, April 18

Adrian 27, Nyssa 16 

Friday, April 19

Vale 12, Melba 10

Track and Field  

Don Walker Invitational – Nyssa High School 

Friday, April 19 

Boys: 

First: Nyssa 

Second: Weston-McEwen 

Third: Burns 

Girls: 

First: Nyssa  

Second: Enterprise 

Third: Tri-Valley

