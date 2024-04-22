Sports scoreboard

Baseball

Wednesday, April 17

Vale 6, Nyssa/Adrian 3

Friday, April 19

Nyssa/Adrian 12, New Plymouth 11

Baker/Powder Valley 10, Ontario 0

Ontario 19, Baker/Powder Valley 5

Softball

Wednesday, April 17

Ontario 22, Adrian 6

Thursday, April 18

Adrian 27, Nyssa 16

Friday, April 19

Vale 12, Melba 10

Track and Field

Don Walker Invitational – Nyssa High School

Friday, April 19

Boys:

First: Nyssa

Second: Weston-McEwen

Third: Burns

Girls:

First: Nyssa

Second: Enterprise

Third: Tri-Valley

