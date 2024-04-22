Sports scoreboard

Baseball
Wednesday, April 17
Vale 6, Nyssa/Adrian 3
Friday, April 19
Nyssa/Adrian 12, New Plymouth 11
Baker/Powder Valley 10, Ontario 0
Ontario 19, Baker/Powder Valley 5
Softball
Wednesday, April 17
Ontario 22, Adrian 6
Thursday, April 18
Adrian 27, Nyssa 16
Friday, April 19
Vale 12, Melba 10
Track and Field
Don Walker Invitational – Nyssa High School
Friday, April 19
Boys:
First: Nyssa
Second: Weston-McEwen
Third: Burns
Girls:
First: Nyssa
Second: Enterprise
Third: Tri-Valley
