Vikings baseball picks up third league win over Nyssa/Adrian

NYSSA – Vale’s 3A baseball team won its third league game Wednesday, April 17, 6-3, against Nyssa/Adrian.

The two teams were making up a game rained out earlier this season. The matchup kicked off in the third inning with two outs, and the Vikings gained enough momentum to run away with the game.

Vale’s squad is 4-11 overall and 3-4 in its 3A-Special District No. 3 league. Nyssa/Adrian is 3-10 and 2-2 in league action.

Nyssa/Adrian’s Jace Bateman (7), a senior, moves to tag Vale’s Thomas Rodriguez, a sophomore, Wednesday, April 17, during the Vikings 6-3 win over the Bulldogs. Vale’s baseball team is 4-11 overall this season. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Vale’s Brooks Aldred delivers a pitch Wednesday, April 17, during the Vikings’ 6-3 win over Nyssa/Adrian. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS).

A Vale player slides into home Wednesday, April 17, during the Vikings 6-3 win over Nyssa/Adrian. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Nyssa/Adrian’s Maddox Hartley (17), a freshman, hurries bag to the bag Wednesday, April 17, as Vale’s Tate Cook attempts to pick him off during the Vikings 6-3 win over the Bulldogs. Vale’s baseball team is 4-11 overall this season. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Nyssa/Adrian’s Luke Baker, a freshman, fields a base hit Wednesday, April 17, during the Vikings 6-3 win over Nyssa/Adrian. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)



Nyssa/Adrian senior Colton Fales delivers a pitch Wednesday, April 17, during the Vikings’ 6-3 win over Nyssa/Adrian. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS).

A Vale player fields a ball hit to the outfield Wednesday, April 17, during the Vikings 6-3 win over Nyssa/Adrian. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Nyssa/Adrian’s Jace Bateman hurls the ball to first base Wednesday, April 17, during Vale’s 6-3 win over Bulldogs. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS).

A Vale player hits a groundball Wednesday, April 17, during the Vikings 6-3 win over Nyssa/Adrian. Vale is 3-4 in league play and 4-11 overall this season. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

