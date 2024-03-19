Treasure Valley College receives $400,000 grant for nursing center

ONTARIO – Treasure Valley Community College received its most sizable grant yet for the construction of the Evelyn S. Dame Nursing and Allied Health Professions Center.

In a Thursday, March 19, press release from the Treasure Valley Community College Foundation, the foundation announced it received a $400,000 “top-off” grant to go toward the construction of the new facility from the Vancouver-based M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

According to the press release, the funding is contingent upon the completion of the proposed project.

Cathy Yasuda, foundation executive director, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the grant.

The building, slated to open by the spring of 2025, will cost the college $12.8 million.

Last month, Yasuda said the foundation is continuing with its fundraising efforts. In October, college officials cut building features to save $1 million after costs climbed by nearly $2 million.

The college received $5 million in 2015 from the state for the 30,000-square-foot building. The school was required by the conditions of the state grant to match funds by February, 2023. In December 2022, the college was informed it would get $3 million through federal legislation.

“This is the first grant we have received from Murdock and we are extremely grateful for being one of the few public two-year community colleges to receive a grant of this size,” Yasuda said in the press release.

Yasuda said last month that the foundation is seeking donations to fund programs at the new nursing facility. The college wants to expand its emergency medical service offerings.

“We are grateful to Murdock’s generous support and investment in this new facility that will meet the current and future healthcare needs in our region,” Yasuda said.

With nearly 50 students enrolled in the nursing program, college officials estimate that enrollment will jump to roughly 65 when the nursing center is complete, according to Molly Lightfield, a college nursing instructor.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.