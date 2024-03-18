Sports scoreboard

Baseball
Wednesday, March 13
New Plymouth 9, Nyssa/Adrian 3
Thursday, March 14
Payette 11, Vale 1
Friday, March 15
Ontario 10, Nyssa/Adrian 4
Softball
Wednesday, March 13
Ontario 6, Vale 3
Thursday, March 14
Nyssa 19, Adrian 4
Vale 40, Payette 8
Friday, March 15
Fruitland 5, Nyssa 1
Saturday, March 16
Grant Union/Prairie City 5, Vale 1
Track and Field
Ontario Ice Breaker
Thursday, March 14
Boys:
First: Vale
Second: Baker
Third: Nyssa
Fourth: Notus
Fifth: Union
Girls:
First: Baker
Second: Imbler
Third: Nyssa
Fourth: Vale
Fifth: Union
