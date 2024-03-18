Sports scoreboard

Baseball

Wednesday, March 13

New Plymouth 9, Nyssa/Adrian 3

Thursday, March 14

Payette 11, Vale 1

Friday, March 15

Ontario 10, Nyssa/Adrian 4

Softball

Wednesday, March 13

Ontario 6, Vale 3

Thursday, March 14

Nyssa 19, Adrian 4

Vale 40, Payette 8

Friday, March 15

Fruitland 5, Nyssa 1

Saturday, March 16

Grant Union/Prairie City 5, Vale 1

Track and Field

Ontario Ice Breaker

Thursday, March 14

Boys:

First: Vale

Second: Baker

Third: Nyssa

Fourth: Notus

Fifth: Union

Girls:

First: Baker

Second: Imbler

Third: Nyssa

Fourth: Vale

Fifth: Union

