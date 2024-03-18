Sports scoreboard

A pair of Nyssa outfielders track down a ball during the softball team's 4-3 loss to Marsing. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)
Baseball

Wednesday, March 13 

New Plymouth 9, Nyssa/Adrian 3

Thursday, March 14

Payette 11, Vale 1 

Friday, March 15 

Ontario 10, Nyssa/Adrian 4

Softball 

Wednesday, March 13 

Ontario 6, Vale 3 

Thursday, March 14

Nyssa 19, Adrian  4

Vale 40, Payette 8 

Friday, March 15

Fruitland 5, Nyssa 1

Saturday, March 16 

Grant Union/Prairie City 5, Vale 1 

Track and Field  

Ontario Ice Breaker

Thursday, March 14

Boys: 

First: Vale

Second: Baker

Third: Nyssa

Fourth: Notus

Fifth: Union

Girls: 

First: Baker

Second: Imbler 

Third: Nyssa

Fourth: Vale

Fifth: Union

