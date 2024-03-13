Border Town Comic Con slated at Four Rivers Cultural Center

ONTARIO – March is typically associated with planting, daylight savings time, St. Patrick’s Day and, in Ontario, the annual Border Town Comic Con at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The festival features comics books, art, vendors, artist panels and comic and graphic novel artists.

Comic Con continues to grow in size and popularity, said event organizer Randall Kirby.

“This year we’ve sold more vendor tables than ever before,” said Kirby.

The two-day event kicks off Saturday, March 16, at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

On Sunday, March 17, the event opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 per day. A two-day pass costs $20.

Those 12 and under get in free.

Tickets are available at the door or online at http://tinyurl.com/3ftfbac5.

This year’s event will have 62 vendors at 105 tables, said Kirby.

Proceeds from the event are ploughed back into the next year’s event, he said.

“There are lots of different types of art at this event – traditional comic book, people that make jewelry, a wood worker, people who write books, spray paint art and performance art,” said Kirby.

A major feature this year, said Kirby, will be celebrity guest Jim Keefe, a syndicated newspaper artist. Keefe draws and writes for the Sally Forth comic strip distributed by King Features Syndicate and also worked on Flash Gordon comics during his career.

“He will do a lecture on stage about the artists behind Flash Gordon for Gordon’s 90th anniversary,” said Kirby.

There will also be comic artists and Big River Paranormal, a ghost-hunting organization.

“It is not a craft fair. There is a lot more community involvement. There are many different types of artists and there are going to be people walking around in costume, lots of tables and Star Wars characters you can take a picture with,” said Kirby.

Kirby said the cultural center will be busy.

“There is so much to do during the day. It is almost literally indescribable,” he said.

