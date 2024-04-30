Crews work to fix potholes on Vale streets

VALE – State Transportation Department crews are busy this week repairing potholes and laying down new asphalt along sections of U.S. Highway 20 through town.

The work began on Monday, April 29.

Crews from the state Transportation Departments office in Vale and Ontario are conducting the work.

The bulk of the work will be complete this week, said Paul Woodruff, manager of the agency’s District 14.

He said crews will return in a few weeks finish up the project.

Meanwhile a large pile of gravel near the Transportation Department’s weigh station a mile east of Vale will be used later this summer. Woodruff said the gravel will be used to expand the parking area around the weigh station.

State Transportation Department crews are patching potholes along U.S. Highway 20 through Vale this week. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

