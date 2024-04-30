Memorial service set for Vale High School student who died in car crash

VALE – Services for Wyatt Cannon will be held Saturday, May 4, in Vale.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. at Valley View Cemetery for family and friends of the 17-year-old Vale High School student, who died in a car crash Tuesday, April 23.

A second service will be at 11:30 a.m. in the Vale High School gymnasium, followed by a luncheon.

The family plans a procession of classic cars to and from the cemetery and invites owners of classic vehicles to join the cruise in memory of Cannon, who was a fan of such vehicles.

Cannon’s sister, Sara, 13, was severely injured in the crash on U.S. Highway 20 about 12 miles west of Vale. She was transported by Life Flight to a Boise hospital, but is now home recovering from her injuries.

Tamara Cannon said her daughter is “steadily improving.”

“She has a long road of healing ahead of her, but she is a trooper,” said Tamara Cannon.

She said her family is “grateful and humbled by the overflowing of love and support from the community.”

“We plan on, and have already started, working on setting up a scholarship for continuing education in computers and technology in Wyatt’s name. He loved robotics and computers and anything retro,” she said.

According to the Oregon State Police, the crash occurred when a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Hunter Brucker, 22, of Redmond, was traveling east and entered the westbound lane to pass a commercial truck.

Cannon, driving west in a Ford Maverick, swerved onto the shoulder to avoid a collision, but the Trailblazer also swerved onto the westbound shoulder and collided with the Maverick, police said.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.