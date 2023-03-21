Superheroes, dragons and Jedi knights converge at annual Border Town Comic Con

ONTARIO – The first sign there was something unusual happening at Four Rivers Cultural Center Saturday was the costumes.
Then, of course, there was the vendors who had just about everything connected to comics, superheroes, science fiction, graphic novels and rocket ships available for purchase at the annual Border Town Comic Con Convention.
The two-day event kicked off Saturday and ran through Sunday and lured youth and older folks from across the Treasure Valley to the cultural center.
The event also showcased a play, “Batman: Murder at Wayne Manor,” presented by the Treasure Valley Avengers.
Border Town Comic Con also featured several well-known graphic book novelists, including Jeff Parker, known for writing dozens of comics including, Agents of Atlas, X-men, Hulk, Flash Gordon and Batman 66.
