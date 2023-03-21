Superheroes, dragons and Jedi knights converge at annual Border Town Comic Con

ONTARIO – The first sign there was something unusual happening at Four Rivers Cultural Center Saturday was the costumes.

Then, of course, there was the vendors who had just about everything connected to comics, superheroes, science fiction, graphic novels and rocket ships available for purchase at the annual Border Town Comic Con Convention.

The two-day event kicked off Saturday and ran through Sunday and lured youth and older folks from across the Treasure Valley to the cultural center.

The event also showcased a play, “Batman: Murder at Wayne Manor,” presented by the Treasure Valley Avengers.

Border Town Comic Con also featured several well-known graphic book novelists, including Jeff Parker, known for writing dozens of comics including, Agents of Atlas, X-men, Hulk, Flash Gordon and Batman 66.

Hayley Quinn (Lynn Hamilton) and The Joker (Rich Hamilton), Fruitland, made an appearance at the Border Town Comic Con Convention Saturday, March 18, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The Batman (Brandon Waite, Boise) chats with Border Town Comic Con organizer Chris Plummer Saturday, March 18, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The Mandalorian also was also on hand for the Border Town Comic Con Convention, Saturday, March 18, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Moms and kids converged on the Border Town Comic Con Convention to show their enthusiasm. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Tables of comics lined the interior of Four Rivers Cultural Center during the Border Town Comic Con Convention Saturday, March 18. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The opportunity to create your own superhero was just one of the many staples offered by a variety of vendors at the Border Town Comic Con Convention Saturday, March 18, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Toys of every kind were available for sale at the comic convention at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Saturday, March 18. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Randall Kirby, who spearheaded the comic convention, peeks through a box of comic books. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Rocket ship toys was just one of a number of science fiction-themed items for sale at the convention. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Well known graphic artist and author Jeff Parker autographs one of his books for an eager fan at the Border Town Comic Con Convention Saturday, March 18, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Model rockets came in all shapes and sizes at the Border Town Comic Con Convention. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

There was also a large assortment of Star Wars memorabilia on hand at the convention. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A plethora of dragon eggs sit on a vendor stand waiting for someone to buy and open and discover a surprise at the Comic Con Convention Saturday, March 18, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

