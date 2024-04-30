Local developers putting up new RV park to open later this year in Ontario

ONTARIO – Crews are building a 30-unit RV park north of Ontario across from the Yturri Beltline.

The project is a joint effort between developer Riley Hill and Ontario businessman Joe Ruiz.

Hill said preliminary work such as installing water and sewer lines began last year. Paving and sidewalk work is nearly complete at the site.

The RV park is on a 6.6-arce parcel that may also be used to store recreational vehicles, said Hill. Warrington Construction is the contractor for the project.

Hill said the project will cost “under five million.” He said the park probably will not be open until late this year.

He said the development was originally designed so Ruiz could expand his local trucking business.

Ruiz said that planned changed as he researched the popularity of RVs.

“People are looking for more (RV) space now,” he said.

Ruiz said often RV spots are difficult – or impossible – to find in Ontario in June and July.

“So, we had the property and thought might as well. I really think we’ll need more space (for RVs) there in the future,” he said.

Ruiz said he initially wanted to develop a 100 RV spaces but scaled back to 30 because of permitting restrictions.

Meanwhile, another project Ruiz is working on encountered an unexpected delay. Ruiz announced in March he expected to open El Patron sports bar in May. However, he said that opening has been pushed back to June for the business at West Idaho Avenue and North Oregon Street.

He said he is still waiting on the delivery of furniture, such as chairs and tables.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

