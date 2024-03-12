Nyssa prep baseball and softball kicks off in Idaho

MARSING – High School prep baseball kicked off Monday, March 11, with Nyssa/Adrian’s baseball and softball teams going on the road to Idaho.

In the Nyssa/Adrian baseball program’s first co-op game, the team fell to Marsing 6-1, while Nyssa softball lost to the Idaho team 4-3.

Tracy Cleaver, head coach of the Nyssa softball team, said the Bulldogs had a “really solid start,” but the Lady Bulldogs came up “just short in the bottom of the 8th.”

Cleaver was optimistic about the team’s first outing and prospects this season.

“Overall, a really good start to our 2024 season and we look forward to what this group of young athletes can accomplish,” said Cleaver.

The Lady Bulldogs go on the road Thursday, March 14, to face Adrian at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Nyssa/Adrian baseball team will head to Idaho Wednesday, March 13, to face New Plymouth at 4 p.m.

A Nyssa softball player makes it safely to the bag Monday, March 11, during the squad’s 4-3 loss to Marsing. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A Nyssa/Adrian player hurls a pitch to the plate Monday, March 11, during the squad’s 6-1 loss to Marsing. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Nyssa softball team’s catcher and pitcher confer during a lull in the action Monday, March 11, during the team’s 4-3 loss to Marsing. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A Nyssa/Adrian player slides into second base Monday, March 11, during the team’s 6-1 loss to Marsing. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A pair of Nyssa outfielders track down a ball during the softball team’s 4-3 loss to Marsing. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A Nyssa/Adrian hitter takes a cut Monday, March 11, during Nyssa/Adrian’s 6-1 loss to Marsing. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A Nyssa/Adrian softball player covers home plate Monday, March 11, during the team’s 4-3 loss to Marsing. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A Nyssa/Adrian infielder hurls the ball to first base Monday, March 11 during the team’s 6-1 loss to Marsing. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Nyssa’s Kami Thompson flips the ball Monday, March 11, during the team’s 4-3 loss to Marsing. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A Nyssa/Adrian first baseman takes a throw Monday, March 11, during the team’s 6-1 loss to Marsing. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A Marsing player scores on a wild throw Monday, March 11, during Nyssa/Adrian’s 6-1 loss. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A Nyssa softball player delivers a pitch Monday, March 11, during the Lady Bulldogs 4-3 loss to Marsing. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.