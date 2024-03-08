Health career scholarships available to area students

Thousands of dollars will soon be awarded to local students pursuing education in health care.

The Foundation of Saint Alphonsus in Ontario is offering scholarships to Malheur County students and Idaho students from Parma, Weiser, New Plymouth and Payette who are enrolled at a college or university in a health-care field. Applications are due by Friday, April 5. A committee will review and name awardees by Tuesday, April 30.

According to LaVelle Cornwell, a foundation member, five $1,000 scholarships are available to students who intend to work in health care in the Treasure Valley region after graduation. The application requires students to submit an essay that lists their goals in learning about the field, their plans to stay in the area and why the community is important to them. The essay should also touch on any hardships or challenges faced by the applicant. Cornwell said the scholarships are also available to those making a career change provided they are enrolled in a college or university.

Applications should include a letter of recommendation from a non-family member, transcripts from high school or college and a list of employment, volunteer work, awards and other recognition or accomplishments.

Cornwell noted that students can reapply for up to four years, should they get passed over the first time.

“I think that’s very important and it’s really a perk for these scholarships,” she said.

Students also must submit an acceptance letter from the college or university they will be attending, along with a W9 tax form. Scholarship awards will be paid to the school by the beginning of the academic term and will go toward tuition, fees and other expenses.

For more information, email Nancy Moulton at [email protected].

