Hometown fans pack Vale High School gym for postseason play

VALE – Hometown fans packed the Vale High School gym to watch the girls and boys squads pull down a pair of victories to earn home playoff games and winning the Eastern Oregon League district championship crown Saturday, Feb. 17.

Opponents and times are yet to be determined for both playoff games,

The Vale boys varsity basketball team downed Riverside, 77-49, Saturday, and will play their initial playoff game at home Friday, Feb. 23. The Vikings will face the winner of the Burns-Coquille contest set to be played Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The Lady Viks beat Nyssa, 50-28, Saturday and will take on the winner of the Sisters-Warrenton game – scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 21 – Saturday, Feb. 24, at Vale High School. Times on both games are yet to be determined.

An anonymous donor picked up admission for the first 100 middle school or high school students through the gate for both games.

