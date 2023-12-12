Calhoun Classic packs Nyssa mat

NYSSA — Vale’s lady grapplers took third place Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Calhoun Classic Wrestling Tournament at Nyssa High School.

The Vikings scored 110 team points behind Caldwell and Kuna High Schools, who finished first and second, respectively.

Vale’s Jessica Williams, a senior, took first in the 155 weight category, while teammate Payton Perry, a junior, placed first in the 130 weight division. McKenna Justus and Emma Carpenter finished second and third in the 105 weight category. Jaycie Hackler, wrestling in the 120 weight class, took third.

In the 170 weight division, Addyson Maupin finished second for the Vikings.

Meanwhile, Nyssa’s Kiera DeLeon, wrestling in the 125 weight division, took second, while teammate Haillie Balou placed third in the 155 weight category.

As a team, the Lady Bulldogs ranked ninth with 69 points out of 23 schools.

Lacatia Mason of Four Rivers, wrestling in the 110 weight class and her teammate Georgie Edmunson, wrestling in the 135 weight division, both finished third.

On the boys side, Vale finished tenth out of 21 schools with 36 team points.

Nyssa’s grapplers put up 23 points as a team, with Ashton Wilson taking second place in his 157 weight division.

Kase Schaffeld, wrestling in the 190 weight division for Vale, took fourth overall, while teammate Gunnar Tomaz took fourth in the 144 category.

Ontario’s Tommy Ishida, wrestling in the 215 weight category, claimed third overall while the Tiger grapplers finished 15th as a team with 22 points.

Fruitland took first in the boys competition with 209 team points.

High school wrestlers from Oregon and Idaho competed in the annual Calhoun Classic hosted by Nyssa High School on Saturday, Dec. 9. Fruitland took the boys title and Caldwell won the girls team title. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

