Sports scoreboard

Volleyball
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Adrian 3, Central Christian 0
Lost River 3, Jordan Valley 2
Warrenton 3, Nyssa 0
Vale 3, Coquille 0
Saturday, Oct. 28
Adrian 3, North Douglas 1
Sisters 3, Vale 0
Cross Country
Friday, Oct. 27
Special District No. 3 Championship
Boys:
First – Sisters
Second – Enterprise
Third – Burns
Fourth – Riverside
Fifth – Vale
Sixth – Nyssa
Girls:
First – Union
Second – Sisters
Third – Enterprise
Fourth – Heppner
Fifth – Burns
Sixth – Vale
Girls Soccer
Tuesday, Oct. 24
Ontario 7, Baker/Powder Valley 0
Football
Friday, Oct. 27
Adrian 56, Union 24
Ontario 14, La Grande 4
Vale 59, Nyssa 0
