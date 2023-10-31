Sports scoreboard

Volleyball

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Adrian 3, Central Christian 0

Lost River 3, Jordan Valley 2

Warrenton 3, Nyssa 0

Vale 3, Coquille 0

Saturday, Oct. 28

Adrian 3, North Douglas 1

Sisters 3, Vale 0

Cross Country

Friday, Oct. 27

Special District No. 3 Championship

Boys:

First – Sisters

Second – Enterprise

Third – Burns

Fourth – Riverside

Fifth – Vale

Sixth – Nyssa

Girls:

First – Union

Second – Sisters

Third – Enterprise

Fourth – Heppner

Fifth – Burns

Sixth – Vale

Girls Soccer

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Ontario 7, Baker/Powder Valley 0

Football

Friday, Oct. 27

Adrian 56, Union 24

Ontario 14, La Grande 4

Vale 59, Nyssa 0

