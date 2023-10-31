Adrian volleyball heading to state quarterfinals

The Adrian volleyball team is gearing up for the state quarterfinals after picking up a pair of playoff wins last week.

The Lopes steamrolled North Douglas 3-1 (22-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17) Saturday, Oct. 28, in the second round of playoff action after blanking Central Christian 3-0, Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The squad (20-8) will head to Redmond Friday, Nov. 3, to face Crane (30-2) in the state quarterfinals. The match is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

Presley Speelmon of Adrian volleys against Central Christian on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Rhylee Murrey of Adrian serves against Central Christian on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Mylie Zimmerman of Adrian sets for the ball against Central Christian on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Presley Speelmon of Adrian volleys against Central Christian on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Misty Yost (left), Vikki Price, Paul Shenk, and Elizabeth Morford cheer on the Lopes in the first round of state volleyball playoffs.

Lucy Martin of Adrian volleys against Central Christian on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Madison Helmick of Adrian volleys against Central Christian on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Presley Speelmon of Adrian serves to Central Christian on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Teammates cheer on the Lopes against Central Christian on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Addy Martin of Adrian serves to Central Christian on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Addy Martin of Adrian volleys against Central Christian on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

