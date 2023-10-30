Area high school teams heading to state playoffs

VALE – Trevor Stewart, a senior and Addie Saunders, a sophomore, will head to the state cross country championships to represent Vale Saturday, Nov. 4, at Lane Community College in Eugene.

Stewart won his race at the Special District No. 1 Championship Friday, Oct. 27, in Pendleton, while Saunders finished fifth.

The top five finishers in the 5,000-meter race qualified for the state championships tournament.

In the boys competition, the Vale team finished fifth, while Nyssa took sixth. The Vale girls squad took sixth.

Stewart, who won Friday’s race by one second, said his coach, Mary Chamberlain, told him to stay behind the rest of the pack until the final leg of the contest.

Stewart finished fourth in the state championship last year and took second at the 2022 district contest. This year, he said there is a lot of pressure on him to win Saturday. Nonetheless, he said he is focusing on being prepared to compete.

“I know that if I take care of my body, take care of my mind, get plenty of sleep, and get plenty to drink, I’ll be able to do my best and hopefully come back with a gold medal,” he said.

Soccer

The Ontario boys soccer team (8-4-1), who bested Baker/Powder Valley 3-1, will go on the road Wednesday, Nov. 1 to face Cottage Grove (11-2-1). The Tigers are the defending state champions.

Meantime, the girls soccer team (7-4-2) will go on the road Tuesday, Oct. 31 to face Hidden Valley/New Hope Christian (10-1-3) in Grants Pass in the first round of the state playoffs.

The Four Rivers girls soccer team (13-1) will host St. Mary’s Medford Tuesday, Oct. 31 at the Ontario Nazarene Church at 1250 Sunset Dr. The game is scheduled at 4 p.m.

Volleyball

The Adrian volleyball team beat North Douglas Saturday, Oct. 28, 3-1 (22-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17) in the second round of the state playoffs.

The squad will head to Redmond Friday, Nov. 3, to face Crane in the state quarterfinals. The match is scheduled for 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Vale High School varsity volleyball team lost to Sisters, 3-0, Saturday in a second-round playoff game. The loss ends the Lady Viks’ season. Vale finishes with a 16-10 overall record.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

