Sports scoreboard

Volleyball

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Vale 3, Nyssa 0

Prairie City/Burnt River 3, Harper Charter 0

Adrian 3, Harper Charter 0

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Nyssa 3, Baker 2

Thursday, Oct. 5

La Grande 3, Ontario

Crane 3, Jordan Valley 0

Friday, Oct. 6

Adrian 3, Elgin 0

Cross Country

Thursday, Oct. 5

Crosby Invitational

Boys:

First – Baker

Second – Burns

Third – New Plymouth

Fourth – Vale

Fifth – Nyssa

Sixth – Ontario

Girls:

First – Burns

Second – Baker

Third – Vale

Fourth – New Plymouth

Boys Soccer

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Ontario 5, Baker/Powder Valley 0

McLoughlin 11, Four Rivers 0

Thursday, Oct. 5

Nyssa 8, Four Rivers 0

Girls Soccer

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Four Rivers 5, McLoughlin 1

Thursday, Oct. 5

Ontario 6, Baker/Powder Valley 0

Four Rivers 7, Nyssa 2

Football

Friday, Oct. 6

Baker 41, Ontario 20

Nyssa 44, Umatilla 18

Jordan Valley 46, Huntington 25

Joseph 22, Harper Charter 19

Adrian 62, Elgin 42

