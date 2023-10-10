Sports scoreboard

Volleyball
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Vale 3, Nyssa 0
Prairie City/Burnt River 3, Harper Charter 0
Adrian 3, Harper Charter 0
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Nyssa 3, Baker 2
Thursday, Oct. 5
La Grande 3, Ontario
Crane 3, Jordan Valley 0
Friday, Oct. 6
Adrian 3, Elgin 0
Cross Country
Thursday, Oct. 5
Crosby Invitational
Boys:
First – Baker
Second – Burns
Third – New Plymouth
Fourth – Vale
Fifth – Nyssa
Sixth – Ontario
Girls:
First – Burns
Second – Baker
Third – Vale
Fourth – New Plymouth
Boys Soccer
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Ontario 5, Baker/Powder Valley 0
McLoughlin 11, Four Rivers 0
Thursday, Oct. 5
Nyssa 8, Four Rivers 0
Girls Soccer
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Four Rivers 5, McLoughlin 1
Thursday, Oct. 5
Ontario 6, Baker/Powder Valley 0
Four Rivers 7, Nyssa 2
Football
Friday, Oct. 6
Baker 41, Ontario 20
Nyssa 44, Umatilla 18
Jordan Valley 46, Huntington 25
Joseph 22, Harper Charter 19
Adrian 62, Elgin 42
NEWS TIP? Send an email to [email protected].
SUPPORT OUR WORK – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.