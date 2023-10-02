Sports scoreboard

Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Vale 3, Crane 2
Pendleton 3, Ontario 0
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Burns 3, Nyssa 0
Thursday, Sept. 28
Joseph 3, Jordan Valley 0
Baker 3, Ontario 0
Friday, Sept. 29
Prairie City 3, Jordan Valley 1
Crane 3, Adrian 1
Saturday, Sept. 30
Adrian 3, Dayville/Monument 0
Adrian 3, Prairie City/Burnt River 2
Cross Country
Thursday, Sept. 28
Baker Invitational
Boys:
First – Union
Second – The Dalles
Third – Enterprise
Fourth – Baker
Fifth – Burns
Sixth – Heppner
Seventh – Pendleton
Eighth – La Grande
Ninth – Imbler
Tenth – Four Rivers
Eleventh – Vale
Girls:
First – La Grande
Second – Union
Third – Enterprise
Fourth – Heppner
Fifth – The Dalles
Sixth – Baker
Seventh – Burns
Eighth – Pendleton
Ninth – Vale
Tenth – Imbler
Boys Soccer
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Riverside 6, Four Rivers 0
Thursday, Sept. 28
Nyssa 2, Weiser 1
Saturday, Sept. 30
McLoughlin 8, Nyssa 0
Girls Soccer
Tuesday, Sept. 26
La Grande 1, Ontario 0
Riverside 3, Four Rivers 2
Thursday, Sept. 28
Ontario 1, Fruitland 1
Friday, Sept. 29
Echo/Stanfield 2, Nyssa 1
Saturday, Sept. 30
Nyssa 1, McLoughlin 0
Fruitland 3, Ontario 0
Four Rivers 8, Grant Union 0
Football
Thursday, Sept. 28
Joseph 59, Jordan Valley 0
Friday, Sept. 29
Caldwell 47, Nyssa 20
Vale 14, Burns 6
Crook County 21, Ontario 20
Harper Charter 53, Pine Eagle 7
Crane 52, Adrian 22
