Sports scoreboard

Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Vale 3, Crane 2

Pendleton 3, Ontario 0

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Burns 3, Nyssa 0

Thursday, Sept. 28

Joseph 3, Jordan Valley 0

Baker 3, Ontario 0

Friday, Sept. 29

Prairie City 3, Jordan Valley 1

Crane 3, Adrian 1

Saturday, Sept. 30

Adrian 3, Dayville/Monument 0

Adrian 3, Prairie City/Burnt River 2

Cross Country

Thursday, Sept. 28

Baker Invitational

Boys:

First – Union

Second – The Dalles

Third – Enterprise

Fourth – Baker

Fifth – Burns

Sixth – Heppner

Seventh – Pendleton

Eighth – La Grande

Ninth – Imbler

Tenth – Four Rivers

Eleventh – Vale

Girls:

First – La Grande

Second – Union

Third – Enterprise

Fourth – Heppner

Fifth – The Dalles

Sixth – Baker

Seventh – Burns

Eighth – Pendleton

Ninth – Vale

Tenth – Imbler

Boys Soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Riverside 6, Four Rivers 0

Thursday, Sept. 28

Nyssa 2, Weiser 1

Saturday, Sept. 30

McLoughlin 8, Nyssa 0

Girls Soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 26

La Grande 1, Ontario 0

Riverside 3, Four Rivers 2

Thursday, Sept. 28

Ontario 1, Fruitland 1

Friday, Sept. 29

Echo/Stanfield 2, Nyssa 1

Saturday, Sept. 30

Nyssa 1, McLoughlin 0

Fruitland 3, Ontario 0

Four Rivers 8, Grant Union 0

Football

Thursday, Sept. 28

Joseph 59, Jordan Valley 0

Friday, Sept. 29

Caldwell 47, Nyssa 20

Vale 14, Burns 6

Crook County 21, Ontario 20

Harper Charter 53, Pine Eagle 7

Crane 52, Adrian 22

