Grab your pooch Monday and head to Vale for dog show, music and another night of rodeo

Here’s the schedule for events in Vale.
WEATHER: The National Weather Service forecasts the high in Vale to be 95 on Sunday. The high on Saturday was 100. Remember: Water, sunscreen, and care for your animals.
MONDAY, July 3, 2023
Viking Volleyball Tournament – Cottonwood Park, Ellsworth and 15th Streets, Vale
8:30 a.m. – Co-ed tournament, Viking Volleyball fundraiser
Vale Veterinary Clinic Dog Show – Wadleigh Park
10 a.m. – Open to all with $5 suggested donation. Categories for costume, tricks.
Oregon Trail Days – Wadleigh Park, Vale
10 a.m – 6 p.m. – Vendors in the park
Noon – 4 p.m. – Entertainment, activities
Quilt Show – Vale Senior Center – displays, raffle, fabric swap
10 a.m – 4 p.m.
Vale City Pool
1 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Open swim
6 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Open swim
Rinehart Stone House Museum – 255 Main St. S., Vale
9 a.m – noon
12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
7 p.m. – Pre-rodeo events
7:45 p.m. – Suicide Race
8 p.m. – Grand entry, rodeo – Pink Night (Tickets: 5-under, free; 6-12 $8, 13 and up $12)
