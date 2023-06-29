Vale saddles up for rodeo action July 1-4

Here are some of the highlights coming up for the Vale 4th of July Rodeo and Oregon Trail Days celebration.
Thursday, June 29
• Grand Marshals Barbecue – 6 p.m., Wadleigh Park
Friday, June 30
• Rodeo slack – free admission, 6 p.m., Shamrock Arena
July 1-4
• Rodeo shows – prerodeo 7 p.m., grand entry 7:45 p.m.
• Oregon Trail Days – Vendors, activities daily in Wadleigh Park
Saturday, July 1
• Street Dance, 9 p.m., downtown Vale.
Sunday, July 2
• Hispanic Fundraiser, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
July 2-4
• Quilt Show, Vale Senior Center.
July 3
• Dog Show, 10 a.m., city park.
• Suicide Race, 8 p.m.
July 2 and 4
• Pig Scrambles at the rodeo.
July 4
• Independence Day Run, 8:30 a.m. City Pool.
• Lions Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Wadleigh Park.
• Show & Shine Car Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wadleigh Park.
• Vale 4th of July Parade, 5 p.m. downtown, lineup at Vale High School.
• Queen’s Coronation, 7:45 p.m.
SUPPORT OUR WORK – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.
NEWS TIP? Send an email to [email protected].