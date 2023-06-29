Vale saddles up for rodeo action July 1-4

Here are some of the highlights coming up for the Vale 4th of July Rodeo and Oregon Trail Days celebration.

Thursday, June 29

• Grand Marshals Barbecue – 6 p.m., Wadleigh Park

Friday, June 30

• Rodeo slack – free admission, 6 p.m., Shamrock Arena

July 1-4

• Rodeo shows – prerodeo 7 p.m., grand entry 7:45 p.m.

• Oregon Trail Days – Vendors, activities daily in Wadleigh Park

Saturday, July 1

• Street Dance, 9 p.m., downtown Vale.

Sunday, July 2

• Hispanic Fundraiser, St. Patrick Catholic Church.

July 2-4

• Quilt Show, Vale Senior Center.

July 3

• Dog Show, 10 a.m., city park.

• Suicide Race, 8 p.m.

July 2 and 4

• Pig Scrambles at the rodeo.

July 4

• Independence Day Run, 8:30 a.m. City Pool.

• Lions Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Wadleigh Park.

• Show & Shine Car Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wadleigh Park.

• Vale 4th of July Parade, 5 p.m. downtown, lineup at Vale High School.

• Queen’s Coronation, 7:45 p.m.

