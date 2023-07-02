Rodeo, quilts, swimming and more in Vale on Sunday – events all day long

Here’s the schedule for events in Vale.

The National Weather Service forecasts the high in Vale to be 95 on Sunday. The

high on Saturday was 100. Remember: Water, sunscreen, and care for your

animals.

SUNDAY, July 2, 2023

Oregon Trail Days – Wadleigh Park, Vale

10 a.m – 6 p.m. – Vendors in the park

Noon – 4 p.m. – Entertainment, activities

Quilt Show – Vale Senior Center – displays, raffle, fabric swap

10 a.m – 4 p.m.

Hispanic Fundraiser – St. Patrick Catholic Church, Vale

Noon to Midnight – Mexican food, music -Clave 20, DJ Boty, DJ Cartel, Los De Geuerreo

Vale City Pool

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Open swim

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Open swim

Rinehart Stone House Museum – 255 Main St. S., Vale

10 a.m – 2 p.m. – open

Vale 4th of July Rodeo

7 p.m. – Pre-rodeo events

7:45 p.m. – Grand entry

8 p.m. – Rodeo (Tickets: 5-under, free; 6-12 $8, 13 and up $12)

