Head to Vale on Saturday – a day of fun and then time for rodeo

Here’s the schedule for the opening day of events in Vale.

By the way, the National Weather Service forecasts the high in Vale to be 99 on Saturday. Play hard but drink lots of water and be liberal with the sunscreen.

SATURDAY, July 1, 2023

Oregon Trail Days – Wadleigh Park, Vale

10 a.m – 6 p.m. – Vendors in the park

Noon – 4 p.m. – Entertainment, activities

Vale City Library

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Scholastic Book Fair

10:15 a.m. – Story time

Vale City Pool

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Open swim

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Open swim

Vale 4th of July Rodeo

7 p.m. – Pre-rodeo events

7:45 p.m. – Grand entry

8 p.m. – Rodeo (Tickets: 5-under, free; 6-12 $8, 13 and up $12)

Street Dance – Mal’s Diner – 9 p.m.



