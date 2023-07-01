Head to Vale on Saturday – a day of fun and then time for rodeo

Here’s the schedule for the opening day of events in Vale.
By the way, the National Weather Service forecasts the high in Vale to be 99 on Saturday. Play hard but drink lots of water and be liberal with the sunscreen.
SATURDAY, July 1, 2023
Oregon Trail Days – Wadleigh Park, Vale
10 a.m – 6 p.m. – Vendors in the park
Noon – 4 p.m. – Entertainment, activities
Vale City Library
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Scholastic Book Fair
10:15 a.m. – Story time
Vale City Pool
1 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Open swim
6 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Open swim
7 p.m. – Pre-rodeo events
7:45 p.m. – Grand entry
8 p.m. – Rodeo (Tickets: 5-under, free; 6-12 $8, 13 and up $12)
Street Dance – Mal’s Diner – 9 p.m.
