Firework show slated for Fourth in Ontario

Ontario is gearing up to celebrate Independence Day with its annual Fourth of July fireworks show at the Malheur County Fairground at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The show, free and open to the public, is hosted by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. John Breidenbach, the chamber CEO, said each yea, the chamber brings in a local company, Homeland Fireworks, to put on the fireworks show for the community.

According to Breidenbach people could gather to watch the show at Beck-Kiwanis Park at 455 8th Ave., in Ontario or the surrounding areas.

Breidenbach said there had been vendors such as food trucks at the fairgrounds or surrounding areas.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, fireworks that fly in the air, explode, or behave in an uncontrolled and unpredictable manner are only allowed in Oregon with a permit issued by the state.

