Vale boys take the title at Wayne Invitational track meet

The Vale boys track team nabbed the top spot at the Wayne Invitational track meet Friday, April 28, in Vale.

Upwards of a dozen schools competed at the annual meet. Crane claimed first place with 104 team points for the girls, while Nyssa took second with 103.5. Vale girls took third with 98 points, and Adrian finished third with 76.

Burns took fifth with 51 points, and Ontario finished sixth with 47 points. Riverside claimed seventh place with 41 team points. Powder Valley finished in eighth place with 33 points. Jordan Valley was ninth with 32 team points, McLoughlin was 10th with 28 team points and Jordan Valley and Four Rivers were 11th and 12th with 15 and 10.5 points, respectively.

Vale took first place for the boys with 124 points, while Burns took second with 110 team points. Nyssa boys scored 103 points to claim third, while Idaho City notched 70 to finish fourth. Ontario and Adrian scored 63 and 60 points and took fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Ontario’s Nicholas Sigrah, a senior, hurls a javelin Friday, April 28, during the Wayne Invitational at Vale High School. (The Enterprise/Angie Sillonis)

From left, Adrian track athletes Robert Garza, a senior and Silvestre Rico, a freshman, dash for the finish line Friday, April 28, during the Wayne Invitational track meet at Vale High School. (The Enterprise/Angie Sillonis)

Vale junior Zach Stewart crosses the finish line Friday, April 28, as Adrian freshman Brady Ineck comes in behind him at the Wayne Invitational track meet in Vale. The Vikings boys track team took first in the competition with 124 points. (The Enterprise/Angie Sillonis)