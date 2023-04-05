Local teams face tough GU in spring tourney

JOHN DAY – Grant Union/Prairie City defeated Nyssa and Ontario over the weekend at an eastern Oregon baseball tournament.

At the Strawberry Slugfest, a daylong tournament hosted by Grant Union, the Prospectors bested the Ontario 11-8 and Friday, March 31.

On Thursday, March 30, Nyssa fell to Grant Union/Prairie City, 12-6.

In the early going of Thursday’s game, Nyssa jumped ahead with a 3-1 lead until a nine-run bottom of the second inning put the game out of reach for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are now 1-7 on the season.

Ontario got out in front of Grant Union early in Friday’s game, putting three runs on the board in the top of the first inning.

The Prospectors chipped away at the Tigers lead, scoring a run in the bottom half of the first, five in the fifth, and three in the sixth.

Ontario closed the tournament on Friday with a 6-4 victory over Nyssa. The Tigers are 2-4 on the season.

