Sports scoreboard

Softball

Wednesday, March 15

Ontario 3, Vale 2

Friday, March 17

New Plymouth 3, Vale 2

Payette 15, Nyssa 2

Baseball

Thursday, March 16

Payette 12, Vale 0

Friday, March 17

Union/Cove 11, Nyssa 10

Nyssa 20, Union/Cove 3

Track and Field

Thursday, March 16 – Ontario Ice Breaker

Team scores

First – Nyssa, 159.33

Second – Vale, 130.66

Third – Union, 113.33

Fourth – Baker, 82

Fifth – Ontario, 78.66

Sixth- Adrian, 28 (tied with Powder Valley)

Eighth – Four Rivers, 9

NEWS TIP? Send an email to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.