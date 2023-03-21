Sports scoreboard

The latest scores and results from area high school sports teams.
Softball 

Wednesday, March 15

Ontario 3, Vale 2 

Friday, March 17

New Plymouth 3, Vale 2 

Payette 15, Nyssa 2

Baseball 

Thursday, March 16

Payette 12, Vale 0 

Friday, March 17

Union/Cove 11, Nyssa 10

Nyssa 20, Union/Cove 3

Track and Field 

Thursday, March 16 – Ontario Ice Breaker 

Team scores 

First – Nyssa, 159.33 

Second – Vale, 130.66 

Third – Union, 113.33

Fourth – Baker, 82

Fifth – Ontario, 78.66

Sixth- Adrian, 28 (tied with Powder Valley)

Eighth – Four Rivers, 9

