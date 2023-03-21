Sports scoreboard

Softball
Wednesday, March 15
Ontario 3, Vale 2
Friday, March 17
New Plymouth 3, Vale 2
Payette 15, Nyssa 2
Baseball
Thursday, March 16
Payette 12, Vale 0
Friday, March 17
Union/Cove 11, Nyssa 10
Nyssa 20, Union/Cove 3
Track and Field
Thursday, March 16 – Ontario Ice Breaker
Team scores
First – Nyssa, 159.33
Second – Vale, 130.66
Third – Union, 113.33
Fourth – Baker, 82
Fifth – Ontario, 78.66
Sixth- Adrian, 28 (tied with Powder Valley)
Eighth – Four Rivers, 9
