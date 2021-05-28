EDUCATION

The new Associated Student Body leadership class said they were looking forward to the return to normalcy as the Covid pandemic winds down.

T﻿he Vale High School Associated Student Body leadership class. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

VALE – A new student body leadership is taking the reins at Vale High School.

The group consists of Tanner Steele, president; Ali Aldred, first vice president; and Wienna Cooke, second vice president.

Other new student leaders include Riley Johnson, social media specialist; Kailey McGourty, secretary, Jessi Arriola, events coordinator; Maddy Churchill, the videographer; Cassi Hersberg, the treasurer; John Wolfe, sergeant at arms; and Eli Mendieta, chief science officer.

After a trying year of distance learning and few in-person events, the main goal is “just to get kids more involved,” said Churchill.

“You’re kind of starting from ground zero,” said Steele, explaining that Vale’s Covid precautions have meant students are segregated into cohorts of 10 or 15 kids rather than allowing for the normal circulation of students between classes and activities.

“There are seniors who have no idea who the freshmen and sophomores are because you never see them,” he said.

“This year, this team is really looking forward to getting back the sense of normalcy and school spirit that all of us carry,” said McGourty.

Aldred said that this would likely be accomplished through class competitions, pep assemblies, and resuming student activities.

“Homecoming is usually a pretty big deal,” she said.

McGourty said that community service was another important goal for the student leaders “to give back to those who are so supportive of all the students and our school.”

