Magician bringing hot act to Four Rivers stage

ONTARIO – A world-renowned master magician and escape artist made famous by appearances on hit television shows will perform at Four Rivers Cultural Center Friday, March 29 , at 7 p.m.

Audiences have been waiting for Matt Johnson, magician and escape artist, to come to the cultural center since 2020, according to Trisha Phillips, the center’s events coordinator. She said the pandemic kept the veteran performer away in 2020 and last year there was a scheduling conflict.

Johnson’s show includes magic, escapes, sleight of hand, mind-reading and the power of suggestion, along with audience participation and improv comedy, according to the cultural center’s website.

Johnson is known for his “death-defying” underwater escape where he was locked and chained into a small box , attempting to make his dramatic escape on “Britain’s Got Talent! ” The 2018 video went viral on YouTube.

Phillips said people with tickets from last year’s show can use those tickets for entry to the March 29 show. She urges those without tickets to buy them soon, as the center is expecting the venue to fill up fast.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased in advance online at 4rcc.com or the cultural center gift shop.

