Project DOVE car show on tap May 11

Muscle cars, motorcycles and classic cars will be on display Saturday, May 11, as Malheur County’s lone domestic violence shelter hosts its annual classic car show.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Southwest 4th Avenue next to the Plaza Inn Restaurant to recognize the work of Project DOVE, an Ontario nonprofit that helps domestic violence victims.

The money raised from the car show will go to Project DOVE, the tri-county human trafficking task force, and the nonprofit’s Purple Ribbon Partner Project. The Purple Project is comprised of a network of local businesses that display purple ribbon stickers in their windows to signal to those looking to get out of a domestic violence situation that they can get help from the business.

In such circumstances, someone at the business would guide the victim into a room or other place away from the public and then call Project DOVE.

Jessica Figueroa, executive director of Project DOVE, said the organization helps about 200 people each month who are in domestic violence situations. This, according to Figueroa, includes emergency services such as shelter, food, clothing, gas, transportation, and rent.

According to Figueroa, the cost to show a car or motorcycle will be $50. Registration begins at the show at 10 a.m., but people can register a vehicle or motorcycle earlier by calling 541-889-6316.

Note: This story has been updated to show the correct date of the show, May 11 not May 4 as earlier posted.

