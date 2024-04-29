Serve Day volunteers tackle community projects

ONTARIO – Volunteers from across the area fanned out Saturday, April 27, as part of the 14th annual Community Serve Day.
The community-wide clean-up project included Payette, Fruitland, Ontario, New Plymouth and Nyssa. Volunteers cleaned up parks, painted houses and playground equipment, completed landscaping work and installed fences.
The event was organized by the Ontario nonprofit Better Together.
More than 80 projects were scheduled for the Saturday event.
