Serve Day volunteers tackle community projects

ONTARIO – Volunteers from across the area fanned out Saturday, April 27, as part of the 14th annual Community Serve Day.

The community-wide clean-up project included Payette, Fruitland, Ontario, New Plymouth and Nyssa. Volunteers cleaned up parks, painted houses and playground equipment, completed landscaping work and installed fences.

The event was organized by the Ontario nonprofit Better Together.

More than 80 projects were scheduled for the Saturday event.

Alexandria Sifuentes, 22, of the Boys & Girls Club of Western Treasure Valley, paints a seesaw at Ontario Lions Park in Ontario as part of a Community Serve Day project, Saturday, April 27. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Bobbi Lucas, of Rogue Credit Union, paints a slide at Lions Park as part of the Community Serve Day, Saturday, April 27. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Madison Kendall of the Boys & Girls Club of Western Treasure Valley works to spruce up a carousel as part of a Community Serve Day project, Saturday, April 27. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Volunteers worked across the valley Saturday, April 27, as part of the annual Community Serve Day event. Volunteers built fences, cleaned up trash and did a lot of painting. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Jack Leslie, teen director for the Boys & Girls Club of Western Treasure Valley, focuses on painting the monkey bars at Lions Park in Ontario, Saturday, April 27, as part of the 14th annual Community Serve Day. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Volunteers from Rogue Credit Union and the the Boys & Girls Club of Western Treasure Valley spent the morning painting playground equipment and benches at Lions Park in Ontario as part of the Community Serve Day event, Saturday, April 27. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Alexandria Sifuentes, 22, of the Boys & Girls Club of Western Treasure Valley concentrates on her painting as part of Community Serve Day at Lions Park in Ontario, Saturday, April 27. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

