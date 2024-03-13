Vikings drop baseball opener to Cole Valley

VALE – Cole Valley Christian burst out of the gate early and kept the momentum to beat Vale, 11-0, in five innings Monday, March 11, at Vale High School.

The Vikings trailed early in the non-league contest and were able to load the bases in the fifth innings but couldn’t get the offense it needed to turn the game around.

Vale (0-1) will next play Payette at Payette High School, Thursday, March 14 at 5 p.m.

Vale’s Dax Barners tags out a Cole Valley runner while teammate Carson Chamberlain (8) looks on. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Viking pitcher Thomas Rodriguez delivers a pitch against Cole Valley, Monday, March 11. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

