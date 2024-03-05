Ex-board member says 67 times: ‘I don’t recall’

Derrick Draper, a former member of the Ontario School Board who resigned in April 2021 after his colleagues censured him, was deposed under oath in September 2023.

He was questioned as part of the lawsuit by Nikki Albisu, Ontario School District superintendent, against the school district. The district last month agreed to pay her $50,000 and cover her legal costs.

In his deposition in Ontario, Draper said answered he couldn’t recall or remember 142 times to questions ranging from when he left the school board to whether he had a temper.

Here are excerpts:

Q. Did you have any conflict with the director of Four Rivers Charter School?

A. Yes, sir.

Q. Was that person a male or a female person?

A. It was a female.

Q. What was her name?

A. I don’t recall what her name was.

*

Q. Did the director of the Four Rivers Charter School tell you that you could no longer enter the school premises?

A. I don’t recall, sir.

*

Q. When did you join the school board at the Ontario School District?

A. I don’t remember.

Q. Do you remember what year you joined the school board?

A. I don’t remember.

Q. Were you elected to the school board?

A. I don’t recall.

*

Q. Okay. Were you in favor of retaining Chad Hartley as a baseball coach?

A. I do not recall.

Q. Are you and Mr. Hartley friends?

A. I don’t remember if I’m friends with him or not.

*

Q. Why did you leave your position as a director on the Ontario School District school board?

A. I do not remember.

*

Q. Did you ever yell at Superintendent Albisu?

A. I don’t remember.

*

Q. Do you know Renae Corn outside of the board?

A. I do.

Q. And how do you know her?

A. She’s a community member.

Q. Is she a member of your church congregation?

A. She is.

Q. Is she someone that you’re friends with?

A. I don’t remember.

[NOTE: Renae Corn served on the school board with Draper]

*

Q. Do you have a temper?

A. I don’t remember.

Q. Do you yell at women?

A. I don’t recall.

